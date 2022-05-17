Advertisement

Man laughs when telling officers he buried father’s dog alive, police say

Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.
Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.(Clearwater Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a man after officers said he admitted to burying his father’s dog alive.

The Clearwater Police Department announced on Facebook that 33-year-old Tyler Crevasse was charged with cruelty to animals on Sunday.

Police said Crevasse laughed while telling investigators how he wrapped an older poodle mix named Fuzzy in a wet blanket before burying the dog.

Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery, as officers said he attacked his father after being confronted about what he did to the animal.

Pinellas County records show Crevasse remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury

Latest News

Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race
Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage
A House panel is hearing about unexplained phenomena.
House holds UFO hearing
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
Denae Sims
Odessa Regional Medical Center nurse honored with Circle of Excellence Award