Advertisement

Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional institution in Ohio. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are investigating an inmate’s death while at a correctional institution earlier this month.

Anthony Purk died on May 11 at the Warren Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

WXIX reports Purk died from asphyxiation, and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported his death was a homicide.

Troopers said the investigation into Purk’s death remains ongoing.

Correction officials report Purk was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for rape.

Currently, authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with Purk’s death.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
The 2021 law was signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has approved a wide range of bills...
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law