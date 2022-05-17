Advertisement

3 fatality crash in Midland County

(WVVA News)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Monday night has left three people dead.

According to DPS, Noah Salcido of El Paso, Roberto Vasquez of Deming, New Mexico and Rafael Eriza Garza of Midland were all killed in the crash near FM 307 at County Road 1083.

Their car was traveling north on CR-1083 and a truck was traveling east on FM-307. The car ran a stop sign and pulled into the eastbound lane and the truck hit their left side.

