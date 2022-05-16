Advertisement

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple counts

Isaac Joaquin Baeza posted bond and is no longer in custody.(Winkler County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s office, on Sunday morning at approximately 03:21 am, Deputy Gallagher and Deputy Underwood conducted traffic enforcement 7 miles east of Kermit on State Highway 302.

Deputy Gallagher observed a vehicle traveling at 105mph in a 55mph construction zone and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle proceeded to travel westbound, in eastbound lanes, passing 2 commercial motor vehicles, before pulling over as Deputy Underwood arrived to assist.

The subject was identified as Isaac Baeza of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Upon contact, a strong odor of alcohol was detected and the subject was placed under investigatory detention.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of marijuana.

Baeza was transported by Deputy Gallagher to the Winkler County emergency room for a blood draw.

The subject became combative with the deputy in the emergency room exam room.

He then continued to be combative as Deputy Underwood responded to assist.

The Kermit Police Department responded to assist, and the wrap restraint system was used to immobilize the subject.

After a blood sample was obtained, the subject was transported to the Winkler County Detention Center and charged with assault of a peace officer, possession of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated.

Both deputies reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Baeza posted bond and is no longer in custody.

