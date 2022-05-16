Advertisement

Presidio County Sherriff’s Office makes arrest after break-in

The Presidio County Sheriff's Office.
The Presidio County Sheriff's Office.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the burglary of a local house near the Presidio High School.

The owner found a window open after returning from out of town. The home was broken into and several items were taken from the home including bank checks, phones and other valuables.

While deputies and Presidio Police were on scene, Border Patrol detained an illegal immigrant with some unusual items in his possession near the burglary. Items were confirmed to belong to the resident. Good communication between USBP and PCSO helped capture the suspect almost immediately.

The suspect, Luis Carlos Hernandez, 31, had several prior charges for crimes committed in the U.S. He will now have additional charges of burglary of a habitation by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office.

Remember to lock doors and windows when leaving home and do not leave keys in your vehicles unattended. Report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office.

