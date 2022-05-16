Odessa Police investigating stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division with Odessa Police are investigating the death of an adult woman.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call on Monday of a dead person at the Parkway Inn, located at 3731 East Highway 80. An investigation revealed that the woman had been stabbed multiple times and was unresponsive.

At this time, the identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning this incident, to remain anonymous, is encouraged to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-3641.

