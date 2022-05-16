Library set to host annual Summer Reading Program kickoff event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library will be kicking off its annual Summer Reading Program on May 26th in the Noel Heritage Plaza located next to the library.

The kickoff will start at 4:00 PM and will last until 6:00 PM. The event will include bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones, and much more.

Kids and Young Adults, through the age of 18, will be able to register for the Summer Reading Program at that time and start checking out books from the library right away. Can’t make it? They will still do the sign-ups later. Local sponsors have provided coupons for every 15 books that are read.

