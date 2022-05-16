Advertisement

Library set to host annual Summer Reading Program kickoff event

The Ector County Library.
The Ector County Library.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library will be kicking off its annual Summer Reading Program on May 26th in the Noel Heritage Plaza located next to the library.

The kickoff will start at 4:00 PM and will last until 6:00 PM. The event will include bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones, and much more.

Kids and Young Adults, through the age of 18, will be able to register for the Summer Reading Program at that time and start checking out books from the library right away. Can’t make it? They will still do the sign-ups later. Local sponsors have provided coupons for every 15 books that are read.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury
According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a major accident at the intersection...
Major accident on East University Blvd and Adams Avenue

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Odessa Police investigating stabbing
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Fatal crash Gaines County
The Presidio County Sheriff's Office.
Presidio County Sherriff’s Office makes arrest after break-in
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos