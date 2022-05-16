George W. Bush Childhood Home shares a glimpse behind their non-profit as Permian Basin Gives kicks off this week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, May 17th, the Permian Basin Gives will unify everyone to one single day of fundraising. The money raised will help hundreds of non-profits across West Texas.

The one-day event encourages people to create a meaningful impact by donating to non-profits that serve the community.

The pandemic is what started Permian Basin Gives to help non-profits as they adjusted because of COVID-19. One of the 117 participating non-profits is the George W. Bush Museum in Midland.

Jacyln Woolf, Executive Director of the Bush Museum says the museum allows the visitor to glimpse life in the 1950′s as it was seen through George W. Bush’s eyes as a child along with his parents.

“To be able to have this presidential site looking almost the same as when the Bush family lived here is a way to tie that past to the present,” said Woolf.

Woof says without the community’s support to continue maintenance of the home would be impossible.

“Kids who come through here on field trips are always amazed at the tv in the living room as well as the glass bottles,” said Woolf.

You can visit the Permian Basin Gives website to see the actual clock ticking down and the hundreds of non-profits they help.

If you are interested in helping, you can click here to help the non-profit of your choice.

