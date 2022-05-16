The Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival returned after pandemic hiatus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite the very hot weather over the weekend, many West Texans were out on Saturday for the return of the second annual Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival.

The festival all took place in Odessa and was put on by Downtown Odessa and the West Texas Radio Group.

The event had various food trucks such as Ed & Toms, Marty G’s Cajun, El Colega, Snow King, Tkilaz’s, El Vaquero Tacos y Montadas, and Lalo’s tacos.

A taco and jalapeño eating contest also took place and many West Texas vendors were in attendance to provide a local shopping experience.

While the event was postponed due to COVID-19, the General Manager and Vice President for West Texas Radio said all the hard work in bringing back the festival was well worth it.

“We’ve been working on it for months and tons of great volunteers, and really from the radio station to Downtown Odessa from other folks. When it all comes together it’s really a beautiful thing. It makes all the hard work very possible. Well worth it,” said John Moesch, the General Manager and Vice President for the West Texas Radio Group

The West Texas Radio Group and Downtown Odessa plan to bring back the Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival next year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.