Advertisement

The Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival returned after pandemic hiatus

Downtown Odessa
Downtown Odessa(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite the very hot weather over the weekend, many West Texans were out on Saturday for the return of the second annual Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival.

The festival all took place in Odessa and was put on by Downtown Odessa and the West Texas Radio Group.

The event had various food trucks such as Ed & Toms, Marty G’s Cajun, El Colega, Snow King, Tkilaz’s, El Vaquero Tacos y Montadas, and Lalo’s tacos.

A taco and jalapeño eating contest also took place and many West Texas vendors were in attendance to provide a local shopping experience.

While the event was postponed due to COVID-19, the General Manager and Vice President for West Texas Radio said all the hard work in bringing back the festival was well worth it.

“We’ve been working on it for months and tons of great volunteers, and really from the radio station to Downtown Odessa from other folks. When it all comes together it’s really a beautiful thing. It makes all the hard work very possible. Well worth it,” said John Moesch, the General Manager and Vice President for the West Texas Radio Group

The West Texas Radio Group and Downtown Odessa plan to bring back the Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival next year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury

Latest News

On Tuesday, May 17th, the Permian Basin Gives unifies everyone to one single day of...
George W. Bush Childhood Home shares a glimpse behind their non-profit as Permian Basin Gives kicks off this week
Isaac Joaquin Baeza posted bond and is no longer in custody.
Winkler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple counts
According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a major accident at the intersection...
Major accident on East University Blvd and Adams Avenue
The purpose of the walk is to help end the stigma around discussing mental health needs and...
ECISD hosted it’s first “Let’s Walk About It” Inaugural walk at Memorial Gardens Park