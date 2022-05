GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - a crash occurred in Gaines County Saturday morning killing one person.

Kevin Deen was in a singular car crash when traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 when he veered across the westbound land. The SUV then continued into a ditch where it hit a dirt berm, went into the air and landed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

