Local non-profits in West Texas share how they have been impacted by the help of Permian Basin Gives

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful and the West Texas Food Bank may do different things for the community but at the end of the day have the same mission of making sure the Permian Basin is a great place to live.

Across the country today all food banks will be receiving extreme amounts of food to help those who are food insecure, and Keep Midland Beautiful is on the mission well to keep Midland beautiful.

We’re an organization that works within the community to have a beautiful clean community and our mission starts out with educating and inspiring,” said Doren Womack, Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful.

If you saw more food at your local post office than actual mail don’t worry, you saw it correctly.

“We’ll today is a national food drive that’s happening all over the country brought to us by the national association of letter carriers that’s basically your mailman. We are partnering with the post office to collect food throughout the Permian Basin,” said Craig Stoker, Communications Director for the West Texas Food Bank.

A typical stamp out for hunger can raise anywhere around 40,000 pounds which can provide over 26,000 meals.

These types of events wouldn’t be possible without the help of Permian Basin Gives.

“So, we’re excited to be participating with the Permian Basin gives. It’s a day of giving throughout the Permian Basin that highlights a ton of local non-profits, and the goal is to really expose people to maybe somebody that you haven’t heard of,” said Stoker.

If you are interested in looking to help the community out, you can find all the non-profits on permianbasingives.org.

