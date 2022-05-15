Advertisement

ECISD’s 1st “Let’s Walk About It” Inaugural walk takes place at Memorial Gardens Park

The purpose of the walk is to help end the stigma around discussing mental health needs and provide information about the mental health resources we have in the area.
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In honor of Mental health month in May, the ECISD Guidance & Counseling department hosted their first inaugural “Let’s Walk About It”- mental health awareness walk on Saturday at Memorial Gardens in Odessa.

The event was free to the community and over 100 people signed up in advance.

The purpose of the walk is to help end the stigma around discussing mental health needs and provide information about the mental health resources we have in the area.

About 20 local agencies were present to share information about the services they provide.

The social and emotional coordinator for ECISD says that there is still a stigma when it comes to talking about mental health and wants to open up this walk for people to feel comfortable talking about it.

“I think that as a society we do a really good job of acknowledging physical health issues, other things that may be going on in our lives, but there’s still, unfortunately, a stigma around talking about mental health in our society today. The whole point of today is for people to come together, to be able to talk about it, there’s no shame or embarrassment about it, we all need assistance at times, and then also to get to see the different resources we do have here in the community,” said Amanda Lopez, Social and Emotional coordinator for ECISD.

If you missed out on the event today, don’t worry, ECISD plans to hold another “Let’s Walk About It” walk next year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Your First Alert Election Station
UPDATE: ECISD bond election unofficial election day voting results
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury

Latest News

(Source: Permian Basin Gives)
Local non-profits in West Texas share how they have been impacted by the help of Permian Basin Gives
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
A woman holds a bag about suicide awareness at a luncheon in Odessa, TX.
Not minding your own business when it comes to suicide awareness
SUICIDE AWARENESS FRIDAY