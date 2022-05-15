ECISD’s 1st “Let’s Walk About It” Inaugural walk takes place at Memorial Gardens Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In honor of Mental health month in May, the ECISD Guidance & Counseling department hosted their first inaugural “Let’s Walk About It”- mental health awareness walk on Saturday at Memorial Gardens in Odessa.

The event was free to the community and over 100 people signed up in advance.

The purpose of the walk is to help end the stigma around discussing mental health needs and provide information about the mental health resources we have in the area.

About 20 local agencies were present to share information about the services they provide.

The social and emotional coordinator for ECISD says that there is still a stigma when it comes to talking about mental health and wants to open up this walk for people to feel comfortable talking about it.

“I think that as a society we do a really good job of acknowledging physical health issues, other things that may be going on in our lives, but there’s still, unfortunately, a stigma around talking about mental health in our society today. The whole point of today is for people to come together, to be able to talk about it, there’s no shame or embarrassment about it, we all need assistance at times, and then also to get to see the different resources we do have here in the community,” said Amanda Lopez, Social and Emotional coordinator for ECISD.

If you missed out on the event today, don’t worry, ECISD plans to hold another “Let’s Walk About It” walk next year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.