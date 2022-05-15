Advertisement

9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building

A 9-year-old was killed after being shot multiple times in an apartment. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Maher Kawash
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two children were shot in a Chicago apartment building early Saturday.

A 9-year-old boy was killed after being shot a number of times, and a 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The scene took place in Skokie around midnight. Some residents said they heard several rounds of bullets rattling through the neighborhood.

“I thought it was firecrackers,” Joel Rolnick said. “All I heard was just a bunch of pops. Pop pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop pop pop.”

Police attempted lifesaving measures on the 9-year-old boy when they arrived at the apartment. They said he later died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

The 6-year-old who was grazed by a bullet is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The situation was a surprise to neighbors in the area.

“Any loss of life is pretty sad, and it’s pretty uncommon for the area for something like this to unfold, just unfortunate,” Josh Gordon said.

The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.

“This is my regular walk,” Edward Donlon said. “I think it’s terrible, you know? It’s very sad.”

With an investigation underway, the residents said they’re tired of hearing about violence.

“I mean, the problem is, it is happening so much that you start to, you know, ‘Oh, it’s another one,’” Rolnick said. “Okay, you know, but it tears at the heart. It’s horrible.”

Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators asked the public to contact the Skokie Police Department if they have any information about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion

Latest News

80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates six decades after dropping out
According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a major accident at the intersection...
Major accident on East University and Adams
80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates college six decades after dropping out
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a Sunday news conference the 18-year-old is under...
Buffalo shooting suspect on suicide watch, official says