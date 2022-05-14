Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning.

We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and two people were transported to a hospital in Lubbock by a helicopter.

According to officials, they believe the individuals were working on the trailer of the semi when it exploded.

Midland and Odessa authorities responded to the scene.

The Midland County Fire Marshal is working on the investigation.

Authorities tell us that the scene was cleared around 11 a.m.

CBS7 will update you when more information is released.

