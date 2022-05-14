Advertisement

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

(MGN)
(MGN)(Ryan Bishop / U.S. Air National Guard)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning.

We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and two people were transported to a hospital in Lubbock by a helicopter.

According to officials, they believe the individuals were working on the trailer of the semi when it exploded.

Midland and Odessa authorities responded to the scene.

The Midland County Fire Marshal is working on the investigation.

Authorities tell us that the scene was cleared around 11 a.m.

CBS7 will update you when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Your First Alert Election Station
UPDATE: ECISD bond election unofficial election day voting results
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Midland Christian issues statement on decision by grand jury

Latest News

A woman holds a bag about suicide awareness at a luncheon in Odessa, TX.
Not minding your own business when it comes to suicide awareness
SUICIDE AWARENESS FRIDAY
Midland Legacy baseball wins area championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College guts out win to start Regional Tournament