MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School baseball team defeated Haslet Eaton 2-1 on Friday at Ernie Johnson Field. The Rebels won Game 1 of the series 1-0 on Thursday.

The Rebels advance to the 3rd round, and will play the winner of Keller vs. El Paso Pebble Hills.

