Search for missing girl continues 4 years later

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After 4 years the search is still on in Midland for a missing girl from Reno Nevada Caitlin Denison.

Caitlin was last heard from back in January of 2018, the last update she gave her family was that she was flying to Midland with a man she had just met.

Midland County has been on the lookout for missing Reno girl Caitlin Denison for the last 4 years, MPD says there is no evidence that she is alive or dead.

Some information to the family and friends I’m still trying to prove or disprove if that was correct information.” Crimes Against Person Detective, Jennie Alonzo

Denison came to Midland with a man she had just met, but detective Alonzo says that man is no longer in midland.

“To the best of my knowledge, he has returned to Nevada, and he was interviewed by a local police department out there, but we have no further information on him at this time.” Alonzo

Later, Denison said to her sister “this guy makes me scared for my life.” Denison

Alonzo says as the case continues, she still keeps in contact with people close to Denison.

“I’ve been in contact with a friend of Miss Denison’s, and we just communicate about every week.” Alonzo

Detective Alonzo also said it is still unknown if Caitlin is alive or not.

If you have any information on Caitlin, please contact midland crime stoppers at 432-694-T-I-P-S or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.