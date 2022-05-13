Advertisement

Mental Health Awareness Week Facebook Live- Thursday

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s mental health awareness month, all this week we’re highlighting mental illness and the resources and solutions available to friends and families.

The following are just a few resources you can use to receive mental health support:

National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255

Dial 211 to be connected to mental health and substance abuse services in your area.

Veterans crisis line (suicide prevention): call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

Woman and child domestic violence hotline: 1-800-243-5788

Lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender youth suicide hotline: 866-488-7386

Centers For Children and Families- Counseling, Education and Support: (Midland: 432- 570-1084) (Odessa: 432-580-7006)

Permiacare: 844-420-3964

West Texas Centers Behavioral Health: 800-375-4357

