Mental Health Awareness Week Facebook Live- Thursday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s mental health awareness month, all this week we’re highlighting mental illness and the resources and solutions available to friends and families.
The following are just a few resources you can use to receive mental health support:
National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255
Dial 211 to be connected to mental health and substance abuse services in your area.
Veterans crisis line (suicide prevention): call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
Woman and child domestic violence hotline: 1-800-243-5788
Lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender youth suicide hotline: 866-488-7386
Centers For Children and Families- Counseling, Education and Support: (Midland: 432- 570-1084) (Odessa: 432-580-7006)
Permiacare: 844-420-3964
West Texas Centers Behavioral Health: 800-375-4357
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.