House Fire in Monahans

Monahans House fire((Source: Nancy Hicks))
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 has learned that a home went up in flames last night in a Monahans neighborhood.

According to the Monahans Volunteer Fire Department Chief, they were called to the fire around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

They worked to get the fire under control for hours and cleared the scene around midnight.

Two people were home but managed to get out.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation by the Monahans Police Department.

