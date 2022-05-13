ECISD to host “Let’s Walk About It”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of Mental Health Month in May, the ECISD Guidance & Counseling Department is hosting our inaugural Let’s Walk About It- Mental Health Awareness Walk.

The purpose of the event is to help end the stigma around discussing mental health needs and provide information about the mental health resources ECISD has in the area. Local agencies will be present to share information about the services they provide, and limited giveaways will be available.

Join the ECISD team and others May 14 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Gardens Park in Odessa.

The walk is a family-friendly, 1-mile, fun walk. It is free to participate, but ECISD asks for people to register via the Eventbrite link.

If you have any questions about the walk, contact amanda.lopez@ectorcountyisd.org

Let's Walk About It (ECISD)

