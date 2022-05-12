Trinity School students presented Congressional Art Awards by Congressman August Pfluger

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Three Trinity School students were honored today by Congressman August Pfluger via Zoom for placing 1st, 3rd, and Honorable Mention in the Congressional Art Competition.

Each spring, this nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and one student’s artwork is selected from each Congressional District to be included in an exhibit in the U.S. Capitol. This region’s competition was open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas.

Modesta Welborn ‘25 placed 1st in the competition and won a trip to Washington D.C. for the Congressional Award Opening. Her painting will hang in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol for one year. She also won a $3,000/year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

Also placing in the competition from Trinity School were Emily McWilliams ‘23 - 3rd and Betsy Hammer ‘23 - Honorable Mention.

The School and their teacher, Amanda Lunson, are extremely proud of these talented Trinity artists.

