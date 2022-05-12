Struggles with anxiety increasing in young professionals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you run through the different age groups, anxiety and depression affect adults of all ages.

But one age group is much more likely to show signs of anxiety and depression than others: people in their early to mid-twenties.

People in this group are far more likely to report depression or anxiety than other adult age groups.

Former UT-Permian Basin baseball player Torren Brozovich recently graduated after taking a mental beating over the past two years.

“That’s definitely what happened to me,” Brozovich said. “I was couped up in my house because I had covid as well. I was in my room by myself for two weeks. I wouldn’t wish that upon my worst enemy.”

He’s lived the pandemic and is currently living in an uncertain economic climate.

That’s partially why anxiety and depression rates among young professionals have nearly doubled over the past 15 years.

“Everything they asked us to do during the pandemic to keep from getting sick and stay physically safe,” Marc McQueen, Clinical Director of Centers for Children & Families, said. “Most of those things are the opposite of what you would tell someone to do with a mood disorder such as depression and anxiety.”

This increase didn’t start during the pandemic. The numbers were on the rise long before 2020.

“I think there are some unique stressors in life for young adults,” McQueen said. “Career development, relationship development, am I going to get married or not, I’m starting my career, I want financial stability, I’m trying to make a name for myself.”

But some of that increase can be boiled to down the collapse of the stigma around mental health because people in their twenties and thirties are also more likely to reach out for help than other age groups.

“Having someone to just dump and vent all those feelings on, get all that tension out of your body,” Brozovich said. “Get all that stress, tension, and anxiety out of your body to just dump it on to someone and have them not say a word.”

Meaning mental health no longer has to be just a personal battle but also a collaborative one.

“There’s always someone out there,” Brozovich said. “There are always people who want to help.”

