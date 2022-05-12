Permian girls soccer standouts sign with college teams

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School girls soccer seniors finished off a decorated career by signing with college programs on Wednesday.

Mya Gonzales signed with New Mexico State, Nyxalee Munoz with Tyler Junior College, Daniela Ibarra with Sul Ross, and Belen Guerrero with Barton College.

Watch the video above to hear what the girls said about signing day.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.