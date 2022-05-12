Advertisement

Permian Basin Officers honor fallen police Officers

Mental Health Week- Anxiety
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa police honored fallen officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

National Police Week began Wednesday and at sunset memorial gardens in Odessa, nine of our fallen officers were honored.

The officers who were honored worked on the police force here from 1958 to 2019. and all of them made an impact on not just their families but also on their fellow policemen and women.

“To me, this day is all about remembering those officers that made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” Police Chief of Odessa Michael Gerke said. “When you look at that list of local heroes you look at the things they were doing when they passed away, they were all heading to danger, running towards the gunfire when people were running away. They are people that we should emulate.”

Other fallen officers were honored today throughout the state of Texas and the country to kick off National Police Week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Your First Alert Election Station
UPDATE: ECISD bond election unofficial election day voting results
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
Fatal crash in Midland County

Latest News

Odessa Police fallen officer memorial
Odessa Police honor fallen officers
A young woman walks in downtown Midland.
Struggles with anxiety increasing in young professionals
ANXIETY IN ADULTS
Garden City Lady Kats golf
Garden City sending golf team to state for 7th year in a row