Permian Basin Officers honor fallen police Officers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa police honored fallen officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

National Police Week began Wednesday and at sunset memorial gardens in Odessa, nine of our fallen officers were honored.

The officers who were honored worked on the police force here from 1958 to 2019. and all of them made an impact on not just their families but also on their fellow policemen and women.

“To me, this day is all about remembering those officers that made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” Police Chief of Odessa Michael Gerke said. “When you look at that list of local heroes you look at the things they were doing when they passed away, they were all heading to danger, running towards the gunfire when people were running away. They are people that we should emulate.”

Other fallen officers were honored today throughout the state of Texas and the country to kick off National Police Week.

