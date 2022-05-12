Advertisement

Garden City sending golf team to state for 7th year in a row

This run of success is improbable, given that there are only about 85 students in the school, and the closest golf course is 30 minutes away in Big Spring.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT
GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Garden City is sending a golf team to the state tournament for the 7th season in a row. This year it is the girls team, which finished 4th in the state each of the last two seasons.

