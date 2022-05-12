Former MC Head Football Coach calls for review of MPD’s investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After five Midland Christian administrators were no-billed by a grand jury, former head football coach for Midland Christian Greg McClendon’s attorneys released the following statement, calling for an independent review into MPD’s investigation.

“The last three months have been the most difficult of Coach Gregory McClendon’s life. His faith has not wavered. He has remained steadfast in his Truth that he acted professionally, ethically, and morally in his handling of a rumor of an assault among student-athletes.

He would like to thank everyone who has uplifted him, supported him, and helped him stay strong during this most difficult ordeal. His wife, his children, and his friends and supporters were pillars of strength and resolve to him. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Grand Jury of the 385th District Court for carefully reviewing the evidence before declining to indict our client Coach McClendon, and his four colleagues.

We call upon the Midland City Council to initiate an independent review of the handling of the investigation by members of the Midland Police Department. Professional lives were sullied and ruined by poorly investigated accusations and a calculated public arrest to garner media attention. It is said that when you drag someone through the mud, they will get muddy. Five lives are forever changed because of a rush to judgment by the police and the public. Coach McClendon has devoted over 32 years to education – building students and student-athletes into young men and women of character, faith and resilience. While his tenure at Midland Christian School has come to end, he will continue to use his God-given gifts to help students and student-athletes realize their potential. “The righteous keep moving forward and those with clean hands become stronger and stronger.” Job 17:9″

