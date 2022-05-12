Advertisement

Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead

Wilmalea P. Rosen
Wilmalea P. Rosen(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The body of a missing 65-year-old woman has been found. This is according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, 2022, A dead woman was found and sent to Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. On May 11, 2022, the body was identified as 65-year-old Wilmalea P. Rosen. The cause of death is still pending. Next of kin has been notified. No foul play is suspected. This case is an ongoing investigation.

According to the ECSO’s Facebook page, a welfare check was requested for Rosen on April 22 after last being seen in February.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
Your First Alert Election Station
UPDATE: ECISD bond election unofficial election day voting results
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
Fatal crash in Midland County

Latest News

BPW luncheon
BPW luncheon
odessa police
Permian Basin Officers honor fallen police Officers
Odessa Police fallen officer memorial
Odessa Police honor fallen officers
A young woman walks in downtown Midland.
Struggles with anxiety increasing in young professionals