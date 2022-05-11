Mental Health Awareness Week Facebook Live- Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s mental health awareness month, all this week we’re highlighting mental illness and the resources and solutions available to friends and families.

The following are just a few resources you can use to receive mental health support:

National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255

Dial 211 to be connected to mental health and substance abuse services in your area.

Veterans crisis line (suicide prevention): call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

Woman and child domestic violence hotline: 1-800-243-5788

Lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender youth suicide hotline: 866-488-7386

Centers For Children and Families- Counseling, Education and Support: (Midland: 432- 570-1084) (Odessa: 432-580-7006)

Permian Basin Community Centers for MHMR: 800-542-4005 or 877-475-7322

West Texas Centers Behavioral Health: 800-375-4357

CBS 7 will be back live on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with experts to have more of your questions answered.

