Dog found with note, tied to fire hydrant ready for adoption soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Gray News) – A dog found tied to a fire hydrant in a Green Bay neighborhood earlier this month is expected to be ready for adoption by the end of the week, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The 6-year-old mixed breed named Baby Girl was left tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of her favorite toys and a heartbreaking note from her owner, citing struggles with medical complications and being unable to care for the dog.

The veterinary team at the humane society said Baby Girl has canine diabetes, which causes elevated blood sugar.

They said in a post on social media that her future adopter will need to work closely with a veterinarian on a dietary plan that will include at-home insulin injections, adding that her medical needs can be expensive.

Baby Girl is described as an affectionate and energetic pup who would do best in a home without cats or small animals.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said it will allow adopters from out of state, though it is not equipped to transport animals.

Check the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website daily if you are in a position to adopt Baby Girl as it has a first-come, first-serve process.

The humane society showed compassion to the dog’s previous owner, saying it was evident how much she was loved.

“She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said of the dog’s prior owner.

While giving up a pet can be traumatic, the humane society wants people to know they can bring an animal to the shelter directly if they need to say goodbye and find them a new forever home.

