Big Spring Police looking for man accused of making threats at local radio station

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) -Big Spring Police are looking for identifying a man accused of making terroristic threats at a local radio station.

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 2:41 p.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department responded to KBST Radio Station located in the 600 block of Johnson in about a terroristic threat. Upon arrival, officers learned that an unknown white male wearing a white shirt and black shorts entered the building and spoke with the front desk clerk. The unknown male began to make death threats toward the employee and anyone inside the building before exiting the building and leaving in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

Do not leave your tip on Facebook messenger. Use the  “submit a tip” icon on our page.

Do not lose your tip number, you will need it to claim your reward

You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used. Or, use the p3tips.com software; you can submit your tip online and it is also completely anonymous.

Please reference case # 2-22-01334 in your tip.

Web Tip Link:

Https://www.p3tips.com/1277

