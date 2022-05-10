Odessa Compass Academy has parade for state qualifiers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Compass Academy held a celebration on Monday for its athletes that qualified for state in their respective sports.

That includes Donovan Ramirez, who will compete in the long jump and triple jump at the State Track & Field Meet in Austin later this week. Ramirez took 2nd in the triple jump last year.

The girls golf team was also recognized. They qualified for the state tournament last year as well. The 2022 State Tournament begins on May 16.

Cross country runner Mandy Dobbs made it to state back in the fall, and was also celebrated on Monday.

Watch the video above to see the parade and hear from the athletes.

