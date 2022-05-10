Greenwood has eight kids sign with college programs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood High School had eight Rangers and Rangerettes sign with college programs on Monday.

Signees were:

Vaye Savage - Salem Community College (NJ) softball

Reina Flores - Howard Payne basketball

Cassie Jo Bennett - Blinn College livestock judging

McKy Lambert - Redlands Community College (OK) livestock judging

Kylie Knapp - Lubbock Christian track & field

Blaine Onick - Howard Payne golf

Evalyn Beebe - UT Permian Basin cheer

