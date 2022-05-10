Greenwood has eight kids sign with college programs
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood High School had eight Rangers and Rangerettes sign with college programs on Monday.
Signees were:
Vaye Savage - Salem Community College (NJ) softball
Reina Flores - Howard Payne basketball
Cassie Jo Bennett - Blinn College livestock judging
McKy Lambert - Redlands Community College (OK) livestock judging
Kylie Knapp - Lubbock Christian track & field
Blaine Onick - Howard Payne golf
Evalyn Beebe - UT Permian Basin cheer
