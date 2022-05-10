Advertisement

Eagle Scouts honored at ceremony in Midland

Troop 232 has 5 new Eagle Scouts
West Texas Eagle Scouts honored
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Monday evening five young men received the distinction of Eagle Scout at a special ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Midland.

Caleb Maxey, Thomas Shreves, Carter Callaway, Alex Cory and Rhett Snyder all became Eagle Scouts Monday evening.

The assistant scoutmaster told CBS7 that it’s rare to have so many scouts finish the program at the same time.

Several former and current members of the Boy Scouts of America Program gathered to help welcome in five new Eagle Scouts.

The young men got the chance to thank the people who have helped them along the way.

“I’ve done my part,” Rhett Snider, a troop 232 Eagle Scout, said. “I’ve completed the race, well this part of it. And I still have all my friends and family here standing with me.”

Eagle Scouts from troop 232 have gone on to do a number of things from joining the military to becoming Michelin star chefs. Some of them even became politicians, like the guest speaker & the next senator of district 31 Kevin Sparks.

“I think at this juncture in our nation’s history it’s critical that we help our young people understand these values,” Sparks said. “And obtain these types of character attributes.”

Troop 232 says its mission is to make sure the boys that go through the program leave with communication and leadership skills.

The Eagle Scout Court of Honor is held once a year. For more information on how to become involved in the Boy Scouts of America program visit our website cbs7.com

