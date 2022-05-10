Advertisement

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office interrupts smuggling scheme

Mug shots of Krista Lujan and Jose Manuel Rodriguez de Velasco
Mug shots of Krista Lujan and Jose Manuel Rodriguez de Velasco(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
May. 10, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thursday evening, Brewster County Deputies and US Border Patrol Agents interrupted a smuggling scheme.

It involved 2 vehicles and 7 illegal immigrants from Mexico, including 2 kids.

The investigation showed both drivers, Jose Manuel Rodriguez de Velasco and Krista Nunez Lujan, were complicit in the entire scheme. They were charged with 5 counts of smuggling of persons, and 2 counts of smuggling of persons under 18 years of age.

Lujan was charged with continuous smuggling of persons, as she was previously arrested on April 24th by Brewster County Deputies for the same offense.

The 7 additional suspects were taken to US Border Patrol Agents.

