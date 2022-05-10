Advertisement

Big Spring Police arrest man on drug charges

Christopher Manuel Gonzales
Christopher Manuel Gonzales(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On May 9, 2022, Big Spring Narcotics Officers executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Settles.

Christopher Manual Gonzales was arrested after the search and charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance over 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

The search warrant was due to an investigation into the illegal distribution of drugs from within the residence. The search produced 2 handguns, 2 rifles, six tabs of LSD, 13.1 grams of Psilocybin (shrooms), 41 grams of THC oil and 16.37 ounces of Marijuana.

Narcotics officers also seized over $3,000.00 in U.S. currency. The Narcotics officers expect additional arrests and charges to follow at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

Mug shots of Krista Lujan and Jose Manuel Rodriguez de Velasco
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office interrupts smuggling scheme
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible
Local Eagle Scouts Honored
West Texas Eagle Scouts honored
ECISD receives grant to provide training for Dyslexia