Big Spring Police arrest man on drug charges

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On May 9, 2022, Big Spring Narcotics Officers executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Settles.

Christopher Manual Gonzales was arrested after the search and charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance over 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

The search warrant was due to an investigation into the illegal distribution of drugs from within the residence. The search produced 2 handguns, 2 rifles, six tabs of LSD, 13.1 grams of Psilocybin (shrooms), 41 grams of THC oil and 16.37 ounces of Marijuana.

Narcotics officers also seized over $3,000.00 in U.S. currency. The Narcotics officers expect additional arrests and charges to follow at a later date.

