Rankin teams qualifiy for THE SLAB, National BBQ Competition

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -3 teams from Rankin High School have qualified for THE SLAB, National BBQ Competition.

Kickin Ash, Hot-N-Red-Y and the Red Devil Smokers will compete in Round Rock at Kalahari this June.

The Teams will be competing against 17 Texas BBQ teams and HSBBQ teams from Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee this summer. Teams that win at the National level could win from $20,000 to Full tuition to Sullivan University.

This is the first year they have competed in this league.

