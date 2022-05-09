Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday evening, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67 approximately 15 miles south of Marfa.

One fatality was confirmed and several other passengers were seriously injured. Law enforcement is still on the scene investigating and directing traffic.

Emergency responders are clearing a path for Northbound and Southbound traffic. Marfa Police Officers, State Troopers, Marfa EMS, and Marfa Volunteer Fire are also on scene.

Officials say that if you are traveling on Highway 67 between Presidio and Marfa, they advise that you please drive cautiously as you pass the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.