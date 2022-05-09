Advertisement

Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67

One fatality was confirmed and several other passengers were seriously injured
On Sunday evening, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on...
On Sunday evening, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67 approximately 15 miles south of Marfa.(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday evening, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67 approximately 15 miles south of Marfa.

One fatality was confirmed and several other passengers were seriously injured. Law enforcement is still on the scene investigating and directing traffic.

Emergency responders are clearing a path for Northbound and Southbound traffic. Marfa Police Officers, State Troopers, Marfa EMS, and Marfa Volunteer Fire are also on scene.

Officials say that if you are traveling on Highway 67 between Presidio and Marfa, they advise that you please drive cautiously as you pass the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

(Source: March for Babies (PRNewsfoto/March of Dimes Inc.))
Permian Basin March of Dimes celebrated donations raised for the ‘March for Babies Walk’
Source: Midland Humane Coalition
The 8th Annual Hot Dog Run returns to West Texas
(Source: City of Odessa)
Odessa city crews completed the repair on the waterline break
Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park