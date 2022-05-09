Midland County fatal crash Sunday morning
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has died after a crash on Business 20 on Sunday.
50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez was pronounced dead after the truck she was a passenger in was involved in a crash.
The crash happened after the truck she was in was traveling east in the turning lane of Business 20. There was another truck traveling west. The truck she was a passenger in failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by the truck going west.
Miguel Ortiz, the driver of the truck Cortez-Chavez was a passenger in,was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.
