Midland County fatal crash Sunday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has died after a crash on Business 20 on Sunday.

50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez was pronounced dead after the truck she was a passenger in was involved in a crash.

The crash happened after the truck she was in was traveling east in the turning lane of Business 20. There was another truck traveling west. The truck she was a passenger in failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by the truck going west.

Miguel Ortiz, the driver of the truck Cortez-Chavez was a passenger in,was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

