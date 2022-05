ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS7 that multiple fires are being fought in the area right now.

One at 181 near Gaines County line. this fire is 80% controlled as of about 1:30 p.m.

The other is at 115 about 4 miles west of Andrews. This fire is 50% controlled

No reports of injuries at this time.

