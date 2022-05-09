Advertisement

Fatal crash in Midland County

(Source: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, a Midland man has died after a crash Saturday evening.

42-year-old Alejandro Anchondo was pronounced dead at the scene on Airline Road .96 miles west of Midland.

The other driver in the accident, Leland Farley, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

According to DPS, Farley was driving east on Airline road and Anchondo was driving west and went to make a slight right onto Airline Road. Farley failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Anchondo’s car.

