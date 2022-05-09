City officials of Odessa spent their Sunday afternoon donating cases of bottled water to residents affected by the water outage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fourteen pallets of water were waiting to be distributed at the Barbara Jordan Elementary School on the Northside of Odessa after a break in the water pipeline that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

“There was a water line break in the north part of Odessa. It was a 12-inch line that broke. It was an unexpected outage,” said Phillip Urrutia, Assistant City Manager for the City of Odessa.

380 cases of water were distributed Saturday night thanks to the city’s partnership with the West Texas Food Bank and Betenbough Homes.

Resident and father Timothy McGee said this is not the first time he has had issues with the water running in his home, and Saturday’s water outage was taxing.

“Oh, it was really tough. I mean, we couldn’t keep her clean. We couldn’t keep her bathed. It’s a big hygiene issue, you know, for everybody involved. We couldn’t do dishes. We couldn’t do laundry. We had no idea how long it was going to last either,” said McGee.

Thankfully, the outage only lasted a couple of hours city workers worked diligently and the pipeline was fixed at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ector Marin retired firefighter and affected resident decided to stay and help out after he himself went to pick up a case of water for his family.

“It makes me feel proud knowing that the city would take time to help out our community when we need it, and also know that the Upper Management of the city is out here helping out,” said Marin.

Although there is running water in the affected areas, the boil water notice continues until Monday.

“It’s still okay to take showers, utilize it to wash your clothes. However, if you’re going to cook in it or drink it, you need to boil it,” said Urritia.

Contact the City of Odessa for any questions by calling (432)335-3244.

