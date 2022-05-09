Advertisement

City officials of Odessa spent their Sunday afternoon donating cases of bottled water to residents affected by the water outage

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fourteen pallets of water were waiting to be distributed at the Barbara Jordan Elementary School on the Northside of Odessa after a break in the water pipeline that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

“There was a water line break in the north part of Odessa. It was a 12-inch line that broke. It was an unexpected outage,” said Phillip Urrutia, Assistant City Manager for the City of Odessa.

380 cases of water were distributed Saturday night thanks to the city’s partnership with the West Texas Food Bank and Betenbough Homes.

Resident and father Timothy McGee said this is not the first time he has had issues with the water running in his home, and Saturday’s water outage was taxing.

“Oh, it was really tough. I mean, we couldn’t keep her clean. We couldn’t keep her bathed. It’s a big hygiene issue, you know, for everybody involved. We couldn’t do dishes. We couldn’t do laundry. We had no idea how long it was going to last either,” said McGee.

Thankfully, the outage only lasted a couple of hours city workers worked diligently and the pipeline was fixed at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ector Marin retired firefighter and affected resident decided to stay and help out after he himself went to pick up a case of water for his family.

“It makes me feel proud knowing that the city would take time to help out our community when we need it, and also know that the Upper Management of the city is out here helping out,” said Marin.

Although there is running water in the affected areas, the boil water notice continues until Monday.

“It’s still okay to take showers, utilize it to wash your clothes. However, if you’re going to cook in it or drink it, you need to boil it,” said Urritia.

Contact the City of Odessa for any questions by calling (432)335-3244.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

'Boom or Bust Cornhole' hosted their first cornhole competition at Fiesta West Texas.
Boom or Bust Cornhole hosted their first cornhole competition at Fiesta West Texas
On Sunday evening, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on...
Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67
(Source: March for Babies (PRNewsfoto/March of Dimes Inc.))
Permian Basin March of Dimes celebrated donations raised for the ‘March for Babies Walk’
Source: Midland Humane Coalition
The 8th Annual Hot Dog Run returns to West Texas