CBS7 spoke with the Kumbia Kings in an exclusive backstage interview on their return to Fiesta West Texas

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After a two-year postponement, the return of Fiesta West Texas has been an overall success over the weekend and it’s now coming all to an end Sunday night.

The 3-day celebration was filled with new carnival rides to choose from, various food options, a cornhole tournament, and of course, we can’t forget the live entertainment.

Some major artists that performed at Fiesta West Texas were El Grupo Metal with Chris Perez, the Kumbia Kings, and many more.

CBS7 got an exclusive backstage interview with the Kumbia Kings and they shared their reaction on their return to West Texas.

“Well, they’re the motor in everything that we do. You know what I’m saying? Without them. We don’t exist. We’re here and super content to be connecting with them. Bringing them the music that they’ve blessed us as hits. We’re coming to connect with them. Sing with them. Dance with them, and bring the whole party,” said Cruz Martinez, Kumbia Kings.

