Advertisement

CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Critical fire danger and high winds Monday

By Craig Stewart
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) -

CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday 5/9:

RED FLAG WARNING in effect this afternoon and evening. Very hot conditions look to continue this afternoon as temperatures will be near 100 degrees for most areas. Along with the intense heat...fire danger concerns stay critical for today due to low humidity levels and gusty west winds. Be sure to be careful and try to stay cool and hydrated.

Tuesday we will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may be severe, in the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

'Boom or Bust Cornhole' hosted their first cornhole competition at Fiesta West Texas.
Boom or Bust Cornhole hosted their first cornhole competition at Fiesta West Texas
Local city officials spent their Sunday morning donating cases of water to residents in the...
City officials of Odessa spent their Sunday afternoon donating cases of bottled water to residents affected by the water outage
On Sunday evening, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on...
Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 67
(Source: March for Babies (PRNewsfoto/March of Dimes Inc.))
Permian Basin March of Dimes celebrated donations raised for the ‘March for Babies Walk’