CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Critical fire danger and high winds Monday

(KOSA) -

CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday 5/9:

RED FLAG WARNING in effect this afternoon and evening. Very hot conditions look to continue this afternoon as temperatures will be near 100 degrees for most areas. Along with the intense heat...fire danger concerns stay critical for today due to low humidity levels and gusty west winds. Be sure to be careful and try to stay cool and hydrated.

Tuesday we will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may be severe, in the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.