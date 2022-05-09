'Boom or Bust Cornhole' hosted their first cornhole competition at Fiesta West Texas.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, it’s the first time the Boom or Bust Cornhole competition took place at Fiesta West Texas, and many players geared up to win the gold.

After two long years, many West Texans were eager to come back to Fiesta West Texas after it was postponed due to COVID-19.

With restrictions more at ease, it’s brought friends and families back to one of Odessa’s main staples.

The organizers of Boom or Bust Cornhole say their passion for the game started out as a hobby, but after establishing their group two years ago, they have been able to create a community.

“We started out as fans, as people that just like to play. Then we started Boom or Bust Cornhole and trust me, it’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work to get this all set up, but we really enjoy what we do,” said Mark De Anda, organizer of Boom or Bust Cornhole.

Depending on your level of experience, you can sign up to participate in the Social or Component divisions.

If you put more practice into the game, there is a higher chance that you can improve your skills.

“As you get better, you move up in divisions, so if someone wants to get started they can come out and play one of our events, and we can really help them find bags. We can give them pointers. It’s a really close net group. People are willing to help people,” said De Anda.

Playing cornhole creates a family bond unexplainable to others, creating friendships that will last a lifetime.

“I started this when COVID started and I just fell in love with it. I’m not very good, but now I have a new cornhole family. It’s just a blast. It’s a blast to come. I don’t win very much, but it’s still a blast,” said Donna Geers, an attendee in the Boo or Bust Cornhole competition.

Eighty percent of all the money raised from the entry fee admission will be awarded to the top three winners in the social and component divisions.

On Sunday, players in this competition were tested in a blind draw, which means that they would be paired with different people of other skill levels.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.