Boil water notice for North Odessa/ Lawndale rescinded

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Odessa, the boil water notice for North Odessa/ Lawndale is no longer in effect.

As of approximately 10:40 AM today, May 9, 2022, all water quality samples for the City of Odessa’s upper plane system affecting North Odessa/Lawndale areas have come back clear. The boil water notice may now be rescinded. System is back to normal operations and water is safe for consumption.

