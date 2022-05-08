Permian Basin March of Dimes celebrated donations raised for the ‘March for Babies Walk’

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the Permian Basin March of Dimes held the ‘March for Babies Walk’ at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

The ‘March for Babies Walk’ helps lift up communities for health equity, opens the door for all moms to have access to care, and protects the health of families through advocacy.

According to the organization, the U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially for women and babies of color.

The organization’s goal is to raise 200 thousand dollars for the cause, and as of now, they have reached a total of over 68 thousand dollars.

The Donor Development Manager for the Permian Basin March of Dimes says that this walk is a moment to celebrate everyone’s donation efforts.

“The walk is free. It’s here to celebrate everybody’s fundraising efforts and keep everybody excited and motivated and just bring everyone together for remembrance, fun, and celebration,” said Monica Langford, Donor Development Manager for the Permian Basin March of Dimes.

For more information on how to donate to the ‘March for Babies’, click here.

