Odessa city crews completed the repair on the waterline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, at approximately 11:50 P.M., city crews completed the repair on the water line break in the city’s upper plane affecting the North Odessa/Lawndale areas.

After hours of flushing the line, water was restored to the affected areas at approximately 3:00 A.M.

However, we would like to remind all citizens in the North Odessa/Lawndale area that a Boil Water Notice is still in place for this area.

Please continue to adhere to the Boil Water Notice issued May 7, 2022. Boiling your water is necessary prior to using it for drinking or cooking, this includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets.

While you can use tap water for bathing and showering, be careful not to swallow any water.

