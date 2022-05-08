Advertisement

Odessa city crews completed the repair on the waterline break

(Source: City of Odessa)
(Source: City of Odessa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, at approximately 11:50 P.M., city crews completed the repair on the water line break in the city’s upper plane affecting the North Odessa/Lawndale areas.

After hours of flushing the line, water was restored to the affected areas at approximately 3:00 A.M.

However, we would like to remind all citizens in the North Odessa/Lawndale area that a Boil Water Notice is still in place for this area.

Please continue to adhere to the Boil Water Notice issued May 7, 2022. Boiling your water is necessary prior to using it for drinking or cooking, this includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets.

While you can use tap water for bathing and showering, be careful not to swallow any water.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

Sgt. Blanco tells CBS7 that it was a two-vehicle crash. One person was deceased and one person...
Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park
UPDATE: Bottled water available for those affected by boil water notice
Your First Alert Election Station
UPDATE: ECISD bond election unofficial election day voting results
A photo of a fire truck.
Fire in Martin County