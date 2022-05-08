Advertisement

The 8th Annual Hot Dog Run returns to West Texas

The Hot Dog Run returned to the Bush Tennis Center in Midland after being postponed for 2 years.
Source: Midland Humane Coalition
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Hot Dog Run took place Saturday morning at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland.

This highly anticipated dog-friendly race allows participants to run or walk alongside their four-legged friends.

The Hot Dog Run is one of Midland Humane Coalition’s biggest fundraisers each year.

It raises important funds that fuel the operations at the adoption center.

The Executive Director of the Midland Humane Colation tells CBS7 that it has been difficult to raise funds during the pandemic and everything raised helps benefit the non-profit.

“Well, it’s been a typical 2 years of COVID, so seeing this is fantastic, cause it’s been a struggle raising funds the past 2 years. This is perfect. Lots of people out today,” said Vanessa Medina, Executive Director, Midland Humane Coalition.

The Hot Dog Run concluded with a pet costume competition after the race was over.

