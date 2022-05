ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School baseball team defeated El Paso Pebble Hills 10-9 on Friday at McCanlies Field. Xavier Melendez hit two home runs for the Panthers.

Game 2 in the Best of 3 series is on Saturday morning in El Paso.

Watch the video above for highlights from Game 1.

