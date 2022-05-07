Fiesta West Texas brings fun for the entire family

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Fiesta West Texas brings a wide variety of fun for the entire family. Every year they try to bring something new or a fan favorite back.

You may even run into an unlikely celebrity there this weekend if you get lucky.

One of the things attendees are able to do is see pig racing. Libero Kinnear, Swine Master for Swift Swine Pig, talked to CBS7 about that.

“ It’s a lot of fun family entertainment shows we have, Kinnear said. “We have 12 racing pigs, 3 races per show 4 pigs per race and we have a bunch of celebrity pigs, Kevin Bacon, Christina Hogilera, and Brad Pigsear.”

Fiesta West Texas doesn’t just provide family entertainment, the festival helps the community as well.

JJ Morena, Event Coordinator, talked about who all is helped by the event.

“The money that we get into the fiesta in West Texas we also have a non-profit organization,” Morena said. “For whoever comes in and parks it’s three dollars and that goes towards a non-profit organization.”

No fiesta would be complete without enough food to go around, you can find homemade food and family traditions all over the coliseum.

Melissa Licon, owner of Joey’s Food Truck, talked about their truck.

“Joey’s food truck, we did this food truck in honor of my brother Joey,” Licon said. “He passed away exactly 3 years ago. We started our food truck because he loved to cook and was always barbecuing, cooking out with a lot of family and friends getting together.”

If you do not have any plans this weekend Fiesta West Texas is a place for family fun and good food.

