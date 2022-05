PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -Pecos welcomed a brand new car dealership today.

This dealership doesn’t just sell your regular SUV or pick-up truck. It also sells sports cars from around the world.

The community showed up to see the high-end cars and help cut the dealership ribbon.

World Auto is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

